Joseph pleased with showing in 2018

Senior national squash player, Nyron Joseph is pleased with his showing in 2018 following his herculean effort on Sunday to recapture the Lucozade Handicap Squash title which brought the curtain down on senior squash tournaments for the year at the Georgetown Club Squash court.

The overall triumph, where he defeated Deje Dias in straight sets, was the 21-year-old’s second handicap tournament win of the year following his win over Alexander Cheeks in February to take the Bounty Farm Limited Handicap tournament.

A few months on, he went down to overseas-based senior pro, Richard Chin 2-3 in a gruelling and exciting Georgetown Squash Association (GCA) senior national championships semi-final. ….