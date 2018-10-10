Narayan’s century flattens North Soesdyke

Former Guyana youth player Danny Narayan smashed a blistering century and returned with the ball to take two wickets for Ruimveldt to propel North Soesdyke to a 44-run defeat at the Everest Cricket Club ground Sunday as the fifth annual East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/Neville Sarjoo Memorial 40-overs-a-side tournament continued.

Batting first Ershad Ali got Ruimveldt off to a flyer, stroking 27, but with the dismissal of both openers, Narayan laid waste to the North Soesdyke bowlers.

Narayan smashed nine fours and eight sixes, two of which went onto the media center of the ground, on his way to an unbeaten 127 from just 84 balls…..