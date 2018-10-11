Banks Beer/ Enmore CCCC 100-ball tournament launched

At a simple ceremony at the historic Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (CCCC), a collaboration was formed to see the club, sponsored by beverage giants, Banks DIH Limited, under the flagship Banks Beer brand, host a 100-balls tournament with action beginning this weekend.

In front of over 24 teams that will be participating, the organisers explained that the tournament is a revolutionary one which is expected to be introduced in England in two years’ time.

Guyana has taken the step to bring it into existence much earlier with Berbice having their own and now East Coast…..