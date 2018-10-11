GCC U17s brush aside Bel Air Rubis, MYO

The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) got off to a commendable start in the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Friends of Cricket 100 overs tournament clobbering Bel Air Rubis by 270 runs in round one before beating Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) by five wickets.

Playing at GCC, Bourda, the home side won the toss and took first strike. They faced their full quota of 55 overs and climbed to 322- but were given an additional 20 runs penalty owing to the delinquency of Bel Air Rubis.

Set a target of 343 from 45 overs, the visitors later stumbled to 72 all out…..