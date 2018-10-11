Sinclair cousins lead Albion to BCB/Raffik Construction 100-ball title

Cousins and national U19 cricketers Junior and Kevin Sinclair combined with both bat and ball to comfortably secure the inaugural Berbice Cricket Board/ Raffik Construction 100-ball second division title for Rose Hall Town Bakewell with a six-wicket win over Albion at Tamarind Root Ground, Hampshire Berbice yesterday.

Albion took first strike under the afternoon sun, posting 130 all out from 96 balls while Rose Hall Town reached 131-4 from 84 deliveries despite a late scare.

A 78-run opening partnership between the two cousins aced the chase and left little for the rest of the batting line up to do, showing in the process that they were a class above the rest…..