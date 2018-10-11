Spartans dominate opening night of GHB junior nationals 

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior National Indoor Hockey Championships commenced last evening with Bingo Spartans leading the way with commanding opening wins in two different age group categories at the National Gymnasium.

The night, however, belonged to Spartans’ Sarah Klautky, who converted two hat tricks in both the girls under – 16 and 21 divisions.

Spartans, however, fresh off their GHB girls under – 19 outdoor championships a few weeks ago, remained ominous even as they switched to the indoor format with a 3-0 win over GCC Her-ricanes in the girls under – 16 category on the back of Klautky’s first hat trick. ….