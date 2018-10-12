Family crush Strikers, Church Boys top Ninjas

Team Family, Dream Team, Hard-ball and Church Boys secured lopsided wins, when the GT Beer-sponsored ‘Ballerz Entertainment’ Soft Shoe Football Championship continued on Sunday.
Rising star Kevin Agard tallied a hat-trick at the Mocha Community Centre ground, as Team Family overwhelmed Top Strikers 7-1. Agard tallied his strikes in the ninth, 18th and 23rd minute.
He was assisted by Shamar Jones, scorer of a double in the 15th and 21st minute, while Rondel Smith and Teon Jones netted in the 14th and 29th minute correspondingly…..
