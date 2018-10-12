GFF owes ‘Elite League’ refs too

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has not paid referees their officiating fees for the entirety of Elite League Season III which concluded on September 23rd, as well as for several matches in Season II.

This information was disclosed by a source close to the refereeing fraternity.

According to the source, “They owe the referees for the entire third season and for about 10 games in the second season. For some, is 11 games in season two they are owed for. There are also other outstanding payments for the previous two editions of the Mayors Cup which I think occurred since 2016. (I) don’t know why the GFF is not paying the referees. Look how long the Elite League finished.”….