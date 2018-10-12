Sports

Miracle Optical signs up as sponsor for ‘Ignite’ motor racing meet

By Staff Writer
Bikers are expected to put on a show at the GMR&SC’s ‘Ignite’ National Championship in November. (Royston Alkins photo)

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) ‘Ignite’ National Championship is set for November 10th and 11th at the South Dakota Circuit.

The event will also serve as the final leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) 2018, which will be hosted in collaboration with the Department of Tourism within the Ministry of Business.

The Championship, which promises a lot of excitement, has been attracting favourable corporate responses with Miracle Optical on Tuesday confirming their much-needed sponsorship for the two-day meet, which is packed with high profile racers…..

Family crush Strikers, Church Boys top Ninjas

Ounce of gold up for grabs at Kadir Mohamed Memorial cycling meet

