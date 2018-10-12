Miracle Optical signs up as sponsor for ‘Ignite’ motor racing meet

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) ‘Ignite’ National Championship is set for November 10th and 11th at the South Dakota Circuit.

The event will also serve as the final leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) 2018, which will be hosted in collaboration with the Department of Tourism within the Ministry of Business.

The Championship, which promises a lot of excitement, has been attracting favourable corporate responses with Miracle Optical on Tuesday confirming their much-needed sponsorship for the two-day meet, which is packed with high profile racers…..