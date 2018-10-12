‘Stage of Champions’ picks up more sponsors

With just over three weeks to show time, the ‘Stage of Champions’ is picking up steam, adding Subs and Salads and Life’s Gym to the list of sponsors for the bodybuilding event.

Yesterday, during simple ceremonies, representatives of the entities handed over sponsorship cheques to the show’s organiser, Videsh Sookram, who, thanked them for the kind gesture.

November 3 was selected by Sookram as the date he will host the third edition of ‘Stage of Champions’ which is billed for the Theatre Guild…..