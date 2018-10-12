Williams nets four as Warriors sink Hikers

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior National Indoor Hockey Championships continued last evening at the National Gymnasium with a number of entertaining matches.
Ironically, the most exciting match of the evening was a nil-nil encounter between GCC Pitbulls and Multi Rockets, who pushed each other throughout their 20-minute contest. Defence work by both teams was the highlight of the night as both their attacking lines squandered a few clear scoring opportunities.
The most high-scoring under – 16 match, however, saw Joseph Warriors defeating Hikers 4-3…..
