Albion, DCC in clash of the champions

Albion, the 2018 champions of the Mikes Pharmacy sponsored under 15 tournament in Berbice, will today battle with the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) the 2018 champions of the Toucan Industries sponsored and Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) -run tournament.

Today’s match is a 30-overs-a-side affair which will be played at the DCC Ground, Lance Gibbs Street in Queenstown under Floodlights and Romeo Deonarain of DCC and Leon Cecil of Albion are expected to play key roles for their respective sides.

Today’s match starts at 5pm and trophies sponsored by Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall, will be presented to the various winners upon its completion…..