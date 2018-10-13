Country-wide cricket sweeps the nation this weekend

Cricket lovers will have their hands full as Guyana’s national sport sweeps the nation with action across each county today and tomorrow.

GEORGETOWN ——

Exactly one week after defeating three-time champions, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) for their second Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/ New Building Society (NBS) second-division, 40-overs title, Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) will begin their 2018/2019 campaign against Diplomats who finished bottom of the table last season but will be looking to make a good impact come tomorrow.

The seventh edition of the tournament will begin with the two teams facing off at the home of the reigning champions, DCC, located in Queenstown from 10.30 hrs. According to Shaun Massiah, Chairman of the Competitions Committee, this marks the first time the tournament will be played with coloured clothing. Additionally, Massiah related that the teams in Group A will be the defending champions, DCC, University of Guyana (UG), Muslim Youth Organization (MYO), Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC), Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC), Everest Cricket Club (ECC), Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) and Diplomats while Group B will consist of runners up, GCC, Police Sports Club (PSC), Guyana Defense Force (GDF), Sophia, Ace Warriors, Third Class and Transport Sports Club (TSC)…..