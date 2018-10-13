Courts Pee Wee final group matches on today

The third and final round of group matches in the Courts Pee Wee Primary Schools Football Championship will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The opening fixtures at 12:30hrs will pit F.E. Pollard against Colaaco and Redeemer against Enterprise.

This will be followed by defending champion West Ruimveldt battling St. Stephen’s and Tucville opposing Mocha Arcadia from 13:10hrs.

At 13:50hrs, Den Amstel engages J.E. Burnham and St. Pius opposes Victoria. Below features the list of complete matches slated to be staged.