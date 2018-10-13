Sports

Franklin keen on living the El Dorado dream  

— Hoping for team to replicate success on home soil  

By
Christopher Franklin

A few weeks ago, Guyana’s National Table Tennis delegation produced a strong-willed showing at  the 60th Caribbean Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) Senior Championships in Jamaica. 

They returned with an inspiring haul where they captured two gold medals, three silver and five bronze, which prompted President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Godfrey Munroe, to describe the effort as one of the most impressive showings from a local contingent.

The contingent, however, is now focused on the 61st edition of the tournament on home soil, scheduled  for April 2019. It will act as a qualifier for the Pan American Games.  ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Spartans maintain unbeaten run 

By

Chase eyes hundred as Windies battle back

Patience, trusting defence key to success: Chase

Comments

Trending