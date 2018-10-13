Nets outlast Sonics in GABA division one showdown

Nets defeated traditional rival Sonics 50-42 in their division one showdown when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] ‘League Championships’ continued on Thursday at the Burnham Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.

Frank Belle and Pelham Doris bagged 14 points each in the victory, while Hodyah Stewart and Antwoine Austin netted nine and six points each. On the other side, Jason Squires recorded a game high 15 points, while Joel Schultz and Earl O’Neil registered nine and seven points apiece.

It was a gritty performance from Nets, who dominated majority of the low scoring encounter, as the first period ended 11-7….