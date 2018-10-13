Spartans maintain unbeaten run 

It was another exciting evening of junior hockey at the National Gymnasium in action of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior National Indoor Hockey Championships.

Capturing the headlines once again was Bingo Spartans, who romped up two more wins in the girls under – 16 and 21 categories to maintain their unbeaten run.

Spartans, in the girls under – 16 category, completed a 1-0 win over Joseph Stars. ….