Canada pull off stunning upset of Volcanoes

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Left-arm pacer Romesh Don ripped through the heart of the Windward Islands Volcanoes’ batting lineup as Canada recorded a shocking 18-run victory in their Regional Super50 contest at the Queen’s Park Oval here yesterday.

Don finished with the spectacular figures of six for 21 from ten breathtaking overs, as the Volcanoes were dismissed for 188 in 49.2 overs, well short of their target after Canada had made 206 for nine from their 50 overs.

The 33-year-old made his presence felt from the very first over of the Volcanoes’ innings, dismissing both Devon Smith and Tyrone Theophile for ducks to leave them 2 for 1.

Kirk Edwards made 15 before he became Don’s third wicket, with Kavem Hodge’s run out pushing the Volcanoes further into trouble at 40 for four.

However, an 86-run partnership between Roland Cato and Alick Athanaze turned the momentum in their favour as they progressed to 126 for four.

But immediately after getting to his 50, Cato was needlessly run out and Athanaze followed two runs later to put Canada in firm control of the contest at 128 for six.

Cato’s knock lasted 78 balls and he struck two boundaries and two sixes.

Captain Shane Shillingford tried his best to stage a late recovery during his knock of 27, but the Volcanoes ran out of both wickets and overs to give Canada their first win. Don also claimed the wickets of Athanaze, Ryan John and Shillingford to wrap up his spell.

Canada owed their eventual total to an all-around effort which saw several meaningful contributions from their batsmen.

Both Navneet Dhaliwal and Srimantha Wijeyeratne scored 35, while David Jacobs (32) and Bhavindu Adhihetty who made 29 also played useful innings.

Jacobs and Wijeyeratne combined for Canada’s biggest partnership, adding 49 for the sixth wicket to help lift their team from the precarious position of 137 for five in the 38th over.

Despite going for over eight runs an over, Theophile was the Volcanoes’ best bowler finishing with figures of 3-33 from his four overs, with Kesrick Williams and Kavem Hodge each picking up two wickets.