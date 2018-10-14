GFF launches women’s development league

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] in partnership with Ansa McAl under its Always brand, officially launched the National Women’s Football Development League on Friday.

The event, which is programmed to feature 216 games, will be played across the 10 administrative regions from October 27th-March 2019.

The federation is investing $10,000,000 for the successful staging of the tournament, which will be played in a seven-a-side format…..