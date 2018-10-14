Sports

Hooper, Sinclair demolish Upper Corentyne

Eon Hooper (4-32 and 47) and Junior Sinclair (81) were the stars of the day

Junior Sinclair and Eon Hooper yesterday combined to help Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets defeat Upper Corentyne by 116 runs in the Berbice Cricket Board/Pepsi first division 50-overs tournament at the Number 70 ground.

Sinclair struck a belligerent half century while Hooper’s contribution was a four wicket haul and a dashing cameo with the bat.

In other results, Port Mourant and West Berbice also recorded wins in their respective matches…..

