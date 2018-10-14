No ODI for Windies at Wankhede after fixture change

MUMBAI, India, CMC – Brabourne Stadium will be prepared to host the fourth One-Day International between India and West Indies, despite the short notice of the change in venue from the choice Wankhede Stadium.

Kapil Malhotra, vice-chairman of the Cricket Club of India which manages the stadium, confirmed officials would be ready for the match on October 29.

“We are very happy to get the match. We are always match ready and we are ready to host the match. Brabourne Stadium is a historic venue,” Malhotra said.

Brabourne Stadium and the Wankhede are both located in Mumbai, one mile apart.

According to Indian media, there was doubt over CCI’s ability to host the match since their voting rights under the new BCCI constitution had been suspended.

But a CCI spokesman said this was not expected to be a hurdle.

“There was no issue at all. We were only asked if we were ready to host the game and we said we are ready.”

The BCCI shifted the game from the Wankhede after the Mumbai Cricket Association, which oversees the venue, indicated it was unable to issue tenders to vendors for the ODI.

West Indies will bowl off the five-match series in Guwahati on October 21 before travelling to Visakhapatnam for the second ODI, three days later.

The third match will be played in Pune on October 27 with the fifth match set for Thiruvananthapuram on November 1.

West Indies are on a full tour of India which involves two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.