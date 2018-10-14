Saints Scalpels, GCC Thunders capture under 10 and 13 titles 

Saints Scalpels and GCC Thunder captured the under 13 and 10 mixed division titles respectively in the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior National Indoor Hockey Championships, last evening at the National Gymnasium.

Saints Scalpels captured the under – 13 title by defeating Saints Scorchers 3-2 in the final.

Converting for the champions were Collin McDonald who netted twice and Davrious Alleyne while Scorchers’ Javid Hussain netted both goals for his side. ….