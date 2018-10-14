Sports

Saints Scalpels, GCC Thunders capture under 10 and 13 titles 

By Staff Writer
Action in the under – 10 round robin championship won by GCC Thunder last evening 

Saints Scalpels and GCC Thunder captured the under 13 and 10 mixed division titles respectively in the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior National Indoor Hockey Championships, last evening at the National Gymnasium.

 Saints Scalpels captured the under – 13 title by defeating Saints Scorchers 3-2 in the final. 

 Converting for the champions were Collin McDonald who netted twice and Davrious Alleyne while Scorchers’ Javid Hussain netted both goals for his side. ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Pestano’s hat-trick ends Red Force’s unbeaten run

India in control despite Chase’s hundred

GFF launches women’s development league

Comments

Trending