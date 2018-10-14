Warriors edge Wales 2-1 in WDFA Qualifiers

Golden Warriors edged Wales FC 2-1 when the West Demerara Football Association [WDFA] Year-end Football Qualifiers continued at the Den Amstel ground yesterday.
Anthony Harding opened the scoring in the 22nd minute for Golden Warriors, flicking a header past the opposing custodian, after re-directing an initial strike from a team-mate.
This score line would remain unchanged heading into the halftime interval. However, Tefon Fraser equalised in the 65th minute for Wales, stabbing his effort into the back of the net, following a goal-mouth scramble…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments