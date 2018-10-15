Sports

John wins Ounce of Gold race again

By Staff Writer
The top prize winners pose for a photo following the seventh annual Kadir Mohamed ‘Ounce of Gold’ road race yesterday on Homestretch Avenue. (Orlando Charles photo)

Add another ounce of Guyana’s world famous gold to Jamal John’s palmarès.

 Last season’s most successful wheelsman showed once again yesterday why he is a force to be reckoned with on the local circuit by repeating as champion of the Kadir Mohamed ‘Ounce of Gold’ road race.

In the seventh edition of the grueling 80-mile trek which was staged from Homestretch Avenue to Dora and back, John, winner of six of the 10 sprint prizes, took the winning spoils in three hours and 15 minutes to successfully defend his title…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Pouderoyen dumped from WDFA Yearend Qualifiers

Pouderoyen dumped from WDFA Yearend Qualifiers

Pacesetters ground Eagles in GABA League matches

Pacesetters ground Eagles in GABA League matches

Windies crushed again as India sweep series

Comments

Trending