Old Fort crowned female, GCC Pitbulls male U21 Champs

The exciting GCC Bingo Spartans unit last evening captured the female U – 16 title at the conclusion of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior National Indoor Hockey Championships played at the National Gymnasium but lost in the U – 21 final in a hotly-contested match against Old Fort Goal Chasers.

Spartans took the U – 16 title by defeating Saints 2-0 on the back of field goals from highly-touted Sarah Klautky and Abosaide Cadogan who scored within minutes of each other to carry their side to championship honours.

The female U – 21 final, however, went Old Fort’s way after they defeated the U – 16 champions 1-0. ….