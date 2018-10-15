Sports

Old Fort crowned female, GCC Pitbulls male U21 Champs

- Joseph Start and Bingo Spartans crowned U – 16 boys champs

The exciting GCC Bingo Spartans unit last evening captured the female U – 16 title at the conclusion of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior National Indoor Hockey Championships played at the National Gymnasium but lost in the U – 21 final in a hotly-contested match against Old Fort Goal Chasers. 

 Spartans took the U – 16 title by defeating Saints 2-0 on the back of field goals from highly-touted Sarah Klautky and Abosaide Cadogan who scored within minutes of each other to carry their side to championship honours. 

 The female U – 21 final, however, went Old Fort’s way after they defeated the U – 16 champions 1-0. ….

