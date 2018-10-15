Pacesetters ground Eagles in GABA League matches

Pacesetters secured wins over Eagles in the first and second divisions when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA} ‘League Championship’ continued on Saturday at the Burnham Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.

The home side grounded Eagles 78-73. Experienced point guard Dave Causway tallied 24 points in the victory while Michael Turner and Travis Williams were next on the scorer’s sheet with 13 and 12 points each.

Supporting with seven, six, five and five points respectively were Tafawa Daly, Nathan Saul, Jermaine Hamilton and Stephon Gillis…..