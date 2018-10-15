RHT Gizmos and Gadgets win Skyy Vodka T20 title

Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets added another title to their huge collection when they defeated Upper Corentyne (who reached the final for the first time in two decades) by 62 runs to lift the Berbice Cricket Board/Skyy Vodka T20 title in front of a packed crowd at the Number 69 Vikings Ground, Upper Corentyne yesterday

Rose Hall romped to 164-8 from their allotted overs then dismissed Upper Corentyne for 102.

Rose Hall Town got off to a cracking start with Kevin Sinclair cutting the grass square of the wicket with a first ball boundary, one of three, in a 22-run blitz.

He had lost his cousin, Junior Sinclair who was bowled in his first delivery he faced but teamed up with Kevlon Anderson for a second wicket partnership of 32…..