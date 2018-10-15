Sports

Singh slams belligerent century in DCC crushing win over Diplomats 

-Sankar snares three wickets

Sachin Singh acknowledges his mates after recording his enterprising century (Royston Alkins photo)

National U – 19 opener Sachin Singh slammed a belligerent century to guide defending champions Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to crushing 196-run win over Diplomats in the opening round of 2018/19 the New Building Society, Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) forty – overs tournament at DCC yesterday. 

The victory came little over a week after DCC captured the 2017/18 title by defeating the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) at the same venue.

The day, however, belonged to Singh who spared no one in his 82-ball knock of 171 which included 13 fours and 15 towering sixes which disturbed the neighbouring residence on a cool Sunday afternoon.His chanceless innings was his highest individual score to date, a brutal one as he dispatched anything that was loose, clearing the fence with relative ease. ….

