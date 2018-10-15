Top teams comfortably through

Wismar/Christianburg, Lodge Secondary and Vergenoegen recorded comfortable wins when the Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Secondary School Football championships continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Wismar/Christianburg dismantled Dolphin Secondary 6-0. Randy Pickering, Mickel Adams, Andre Meyers, George Stephen, Decklon Lee and Felix Inniss scored in the 16th, 28th, 33rd, 39th, 47th and 60th minute respectively.

Similarly, Lodge Secondary crushed Uitvlugt 5-1. Thriston Gordon bagged a double in the 31st and 59th minute while Dorwin George tallied a brace in the 56th and 58th minute.

Adding a goal in the 14th minute was Rasheed Evans. For the loser, Mickel McKend netted in the 15th minute. ….