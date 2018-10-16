CrossFit 592 team run out winners

The CrossFit 592 trio of Dillon Mahadeo, Delice Adonis and Josh DeAgrella emerged winners of the RX CrossFit competition of the 2018 Health and Fitness Expo on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson.

In an eye catching and praiseworthy display of strength, stamina, skill and mental fortitude, the trio amassed 290 points to best four other teams.

Some of the feats they conquered included deadlifts, skipping, muscle ups, box jumps, kettle bell swings, walking lunges and overhead squats…..