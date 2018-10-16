Eastman is top local performer at Caribbean C/ships

Guyana’s five-man cycling team led by Hamzah Eastman missed the mark during last weekend’s Elite Caribbean Championships staged in the Dominican Republic.

Eastman finished sixth in the 30km time trial and 19th in the road race.

The other locals, Romello Crawford, Silvio Inniss, Jermaine and Paul Burrowes finished 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th in that order in the road event.

Martinique’s Michael Stanislas was crowned the Caribbean Champion (Road Race), second was Arias Perez Carlos. Augusto Sanchez of the Dominican Republic completed the podium. Sanchez won the time trial while Cuba’s Pedro Portuondo and Joshua Kelly of Barbados completed the podium.