Eccles hand Rome 42-run beating

Bernard Bailey was in red-hot form with both bat and ball as he guided Eccles to a 42-run win over Rome Athletics when the East Bank Cricket Association/Neville Sarjoo Memorial 40 overs tournament continued Saturday at the Young Men’s Christian Association Ground, Thomas Lands.

Batting first, Eccles crawled to 129 all out in 24.2 overs before dismissing Rome for 87 in 32 overs.

Eccles were rocked early with Akeem Redman getting Sachin Singh to nick to the wicketkeeper in the first over…..