Guyana to host 2019 senior squash tournament

- Fernandes pleased with the Senior Team showing in 2018

By
David Fernandes

The 2019 Senior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) tournament will be held in Georgetown, Guyana during the summer. 

 This revelation was made by the President of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA), David Fernandes to Stabroek Sports during a recent interview. 

 “Next year we host the Senior CASA here [Georgetown] in August, and then we go to the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru,” Fernandes said of Guyana’s significant events in the coming year. ….

