Hemraj century lights up Banks Beer 100 ball tournament

A century from Randy Hemraj was the highest score on the first day of the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club/Banks Beer 100-ball tournament that saw Strathavon beating Beehive by 93 runs Sunday at their home venue.

At Strathavon, the home team took first strike and posted 179 with Hemraj blasting 11 fours and five sixes. He was supported by Mohan Ronald (30). In reply, Beehive were restricted to 96-9 with Dinesh Vivikanand top scoring with 31.

Hemraj and Ronald returned with the ball to pick up three wickets each for 10 and 13 runs respectively.

Earlier, at the same venue, Strathavon easily defeated Mahaica who collapsed for 31 all out in 69 balls as Kevin Latiff (4-4) and Ganesh Sugrim (2-4) ripped the batting line up to shreds…..