Icon Chanderpaul urges support for T20 World Cup

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – With the countdown on to next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, legendary left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul is calling on his fellow Guyanese to support the event.

The icon, who played a record 164 Test matches scoring 11 867 runs, was recently unveiled as a Cricket West Indies Ambassador for the tournament which runs from November 9-24 in Guyana, St Lucia and Antigua.

Chanderpaul urged his countrymen to attend the first round matches at the Guyana National Stadium, which start with a triple-header on November 9.

We have a very have very good chance of winning again,” said the 44-year-old.

“We have some very good players. Plus, we are at home and they will be very accustomed to the conditions and know what’s required on these pitches in Guyana, St Lucia and over in Antigua.

“I’m backing them and I want them to know that I’m with them, the supporters are with them and the whole Caribbean is with them for this tournament. We have the quality players in our team to go out and get the job done.”

The Windies are defending champions, having won the last edition under the captaincy of Stafanie Taylor at Eden Gardens in Kolkata two years ago. On that same day, the West Indies men beat England to make it a double celebration for the Caribbean.

Taylor will again lead the team and she will be joined by 10 other members of the winning squad from the successful 2016 campaign – among these, all-rounders Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews, veteran wicketkeeper and former captain Merissa Aguilleira, along with ace off-spinner Anisa Mohammed, who recently took a hat-trick against South Africa.

“We are a cricket-loving country – actually we are a cricket-crazy country … any time you mention cricket here in Guyana everyone is ready. We are one of those nations which love sports,” Chanderpaul said.

“Women’s cricket [on the international stage] is something new for many people here and I know everyone will want to come out and see what it’s like.

“The standard is very high. It’s not one-sided where one team will totally dominate. The teams are well balanced and I know they will come out and play very hard cricket. It will be exciting and I know we will very good support from the lovely people here in Guyana.”

This is the first time the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be staged as a stand-alone event.

The preliminary rounds are scheduled for November 9-18 at the Guyana National Stadium and the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground at Beausejour, St Lucia, with the semi-finals and final set for the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.

West Indies contest Group A along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland comprise Group B.