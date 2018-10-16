Sports

Karibee Rice on board with Guyana Softball Cup 8

By Staff Writer
Mohindra Persaud

Nand Persaud and Company Limited of No 36 Village, Corentyne, Berbice will be providing sponsorship for the “Guyana Softball Cup 8” to be run by the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA).

The, annual mega event is set for the weekend of October 26 to 28, at grounds in and around Georgetown.

This year’s competition promises to be the largest ever with over 30 teams expected to participate.

As usual teams from North America will be coming to Guyana with over 12 expected to touch down on local shores for the prestigious softball tournament…..

