Sinclair gets the better of `Showstopper’ Petterson

Julio ‘The Beast’ Sinclair defeated Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to win the Guyana’s Strongest Man competition, becoming the first local to take home the prestigious title in the second staging of the event.

‘The Beast’ turned out to be mightier than ‘Showstopper’ during the competition which included sled pulling, sled pushing, a 536-pound Farmer’s Walk into a 250-pound Bag Throw over a 4ft high log and pulling a truck weighing north of 20,000 pounds for 60 feet.

During the course of the event which was held under floodlights in the parking lot of the venue, the two behemoths went back and forth swapping incredible feats of strength, and they were so equally strong that the deciding factor turned out to be how fast Sinclair (295 points) completed pulling MACORP’s 10,0000kg+ truck. ….