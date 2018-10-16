Sports

Skeete places 11th in 400m at Youth Olympic Games

By Staff Writer
Deshanna Skeete

Deshanna Skeete finished 11th overall in the 400m on Sunday at the Youth Olympic Games currently underway in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

According to reports from the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) Skeete who qualified for the Games after earning a bronze medals at this year’s CARIFTA Games finished third in heat one but slipped to 11th on aggregate following heat 2.  Meanwhile, Guyana’s other track and field representative at the event, Kenisha Phillips will spring into action today in the 100m.

