Five Int/l teams to compete in PM T20 Softball Cup

The 2018 Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup will have an international presence in this the second such tournament.

This was confirmed by organisers, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc., which disclosed that five overseas teams will be participating.

Royal Canadian Masters Cricket Club, Ontario Masters Softball International, Challengers will represent Canada’s title bid while Florida Guyana Hope and Marine Masters from the USA will leave it all on the turf against 19 local teams come October 19-21 when the tournament bowls off in Georgetown. ….