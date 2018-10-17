Sports

GCB renders assistance to Parika Salem Community Ground

By Staff Writer
Secretary of GCB, Anand Sanasie turning the sod, in the presence of Alvin Johnson, ECB Executive Member (left), Raywattie Autar, Vice Chairperson of the NDC (partially hidden) and Colin Stuart, TDO of the GCB (right)

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) visited the Parika Salem Community Centre Ground on Thursday to host a simple but significant ceremony to signal the commencement of an upgrade to the venue.

 According to the GCB, two all-weather practice pitches will be upgraded by December of this year and will be enclosed with two practice net cages.

Secretary of the GCB, Anand Sanasie, commended the grounds men as well as the members of the Parika Neighbourhood Democratic Council on the ongoing development at the ground…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Survival provides all expenses paid trips for Guyana Softball Cup 8 spectators

John Fernandes Limited supports South American 10K Road Race Classic

Junior players good enough to make senior team

Junior players good enough to make senior team

By

Comments

Trending