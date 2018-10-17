GCB renders assistance to Parika Salem Community Ground

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) visited the Parika Salem Community Centre Ground on Thursday to host a simple but significant ceremony to signal the commencement of an upgrade to the venue.

According to the GCB, two all-weather practice pitches will be upgraded by December of this year and will be enclosed with two practice net cages.

Secretary of the GCB, Anand Sanasie, commended the grounds men as well as the members of the Parika Neighbourhood Democratic Council on the ongoing development at the ground…..