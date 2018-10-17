Sports

GFF launches investigation into abandoned Revival Cup fixture

By Staff Writer
Trevor Williams

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] has officially launched an investigation in the abandoned Stag Beer Revival Cup fixture between Beacons and Black Pearl, which was aborted following a stabbing incident involving competing players.

“This is a regrettable incident which has resulted in a thorough investigation being activated following which the matter will be referred to the GFF’s Disciplinary Committee and necessary steps taken to avoid a recurrence,”  a release from the Guyana Football federation (GFF) stated.

It is the second investigation to be launched into the incident, after Chairman of the Georgetown Football Association [GFA]-Interim Management Committee [IMC] Trevor Williams, revealed that an inquiry will also be launched into the episode…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

IAAF delays imposing gender rule due to Semenya challenge

Pakistan reclaim advantage after Lyon wreaks havoc

Ready or not WWT20 is here!

By

Comments

Trending