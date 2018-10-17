GFF launches investigation into abandoned Revival Cup fixture

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] has officially launched an investigation in the abandoned Stag Beer Revival Cup fixture between Beacons and Black Pearl, which was aborted following a stabbing incident involving competing players.

“This is a regrettable incident which has resulted in a thorough investigation being activated following which the matter will be referred to the GFF’s Disciplinary Committee and necessary steps taken to avoid a recurrence,” a release from the Guyana Football federation (GFF) stated.

It is the second investigation to be launched into the incident, after Chairman of the Georgetown Football Association [GFA]-Interim Management Committee [IMC] Trevor Williams, revealed that an inquiry will also be launched into the episode…..