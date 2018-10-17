John Fernandes Limited supports South American 10K Road Race Classic

John Fernandes Limited yesterday became the first corporate entity to support the second leg of the South American 10K Road Race Classic, which is set to run off November 4 in Georgetown.

The company, which has a rich history in supporting sports and its development in Guyana, expressed delight at having an opportunity to be part of something they deemed as ‘significant’ and also wished the local athletes representing Guyana well.

Aubrey Hutson, president of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), which is tasked with ensuring one of South America’s important fixture of distance athletes is properly organised, lauded John Fernandes Limited for answering their call for support…..