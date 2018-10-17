Junior players good enough to make senior team

President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Philip Fernandes is thrilled with the quality of Guyana’s junior hockey players following the conclusion of the GHB Junior Nationals on Sunday at the National Gymnasium.

Fernandes, in an interview with Stabroek Sports, was so impressed that he made a bold pronouncement that some of the juniors may possibly make it into the senior squad, on present form.

“We have some really good talent who I think can surely break into the national ranks soon,” he told Stabroek Sports with a hint of commanding assurance. ….