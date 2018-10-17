Ready or not WWT20 is here!

History is set to be made come November 9 when the West Indies will host its third International Cricket Council championship tournament, this time the Women’s World T20 and Guyana is ready.

Stabroek Sport sat down with local Media Facilitator John Ramsingh and Venues Manager Sabrina Panday as they detailed the preparation for the historic event on the local scene.

With only three countries hosting matches, Guyana is on that pristine list and will feature the National Stadium, Providence, which will be hosting a World Cup tournament for the third time since 2007…..