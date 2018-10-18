Sports

ECO Champs school Transport U17s

By Staff Writer

Transport Sports Club suffered a 50-run defeat to Georgetown ECO Champs in the Georgetown Cricket Association/Friends of Cricket 100 overs U17 tournament.

Playing at the relatively small Gandhi Youth Organisation ground, Transport Sports Club was schooled by the newly formed Georgetown ECO Champs.

Batting first at the Woolford Avenue ground, Eco Champs were dismissed for 207 in 33.4 overs. They then restricted Transport to 159 in 39.2 overs…..

