Experienced 14-member team set for Cup of Guianas title defence

A strong 14 member team was recently selected to represent the defending champions, Guyana in the 2018 Cup of Guianas, formally known as the Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) lawn tennis competition which is set to be hosted in Suriname from October 25-28.

According to Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan, organiser of the recent Guyana Tennis Association/Bakewell Junior Tennis Tournament and one of the two coaches, the team was selected based on a long period of consistent performances by the players.

The other coach is Orande Dainty and the experienced pair will begin their quest to record Guyana’s first tournament win…..