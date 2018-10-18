Sports

Experienced 14-member team set for Cup of Guianas title defence

By Staff Writer
Flashback! Guyana reigns supreme and will be looking to make it back-to-back titles in Suriname.

A strong 14 member team was recently selected to represent the defending champions, Guyana in the 2018 Cup of Guianas, formally known as the Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) lawn tennis competition which is set to be hosted in Suriname from October 25-28.

According to Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan, organiser of the recent Guyana Tennis Association/Bakewell Junior Tennis Tournament and one of the two coaches, the team was selected based on a long period of consistent performances by the players.

The other coach is Orande Dainty and the experienced pair will begin their quest to record Guyana’s first tournament win…..

