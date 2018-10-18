Experienced 14-member team set for Cup of Guianas title defence

A strong 14 member team was recently selected to represent the defending champions, Guyana in the 2018 Cup of Guianas, formally known as the Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) lawn tennis competition which is set to be hosted in Suriname from October 25-28.
According to Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan, organiser of the recent Guyana Tennis Association/Bakewell Junior Tennis Tournament and one of the two coaches, the team was selected based on a long period of consistent performances by the players.
The other coach is Orande Dainty and the experienced pair will begin their quest to record Guyana’s first tournament win…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments