Spartans, Caribs among winners

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)/New Building Society 40-overs division-two, round robin tournament continued in the Ancient County with 10 matches.

At No. 72 Ground, the home side No. 72 All Stars lost to No. 70 Spartans by 88 runs.

Batting first, Thameshwar Ramoutar (37) helped his side to 159 all out in 34.1 overs. A. Hemchand took 4-31.

All Stars were dismissed for 71 in 15.2 overs with Naeem Yacoob taking 5-10.

Yakusari Caribs defeated Yakusari Horizon by 73 runs at Yakusari.

Caribs scored 143 in 20 overs with C. Iyana top scoring with 34 while Naipaul Iyana bagged 5-10 to reduce Horizon to 70 all out in 19.2 overs…..