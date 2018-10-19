Cornwall’s century sends USA to fifth defeat

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Rahkeem Cornwall’s scintillating unbeaten century condemned USA Cricket to their fifth loss in six games, as they went down by 47 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their rain-affected Group B match in the Regional Super50 here at the Three W’s Oval yesterday.

The heavy-set 25-year-old slammed an unbeaten 125 from just 93 deliveries to lead the Hurricanes to 248 for seven, after the inclement weather had reduced their innings to 49 overs.

USA then struggled to get up to 131 for seven off 36 overs when heavy showers eventually ended play, with them 47 runs short of the required target at that stage.

Cornwall came to the crease with his side in trouble at 74 for four in the 21st over and helped stage a remarkable recovery.

Nosthush Kenjige had given USA a good start by removing openers Keacy Carty for one and Montcin Hodge for 13, while Kyle Philip dismissed Jaison Peters (8).

Skipper Devon Thomas fought back with an enterprising knock of 43, but fell just short of his half-century after he was removed by Timil Patel.

Akeem Saunders and Chesney Hughes made just one and eight respectively before they both fell to leave the score 97 for six.

However, Cornwall found a worthwhile partner in Orlando Peters with the two putting on 114 runs for the seventh wicket.

Cornwall was especially dominant in this partnership, with Peters contributing just 27 runs.

And when Peters was dismissed in the 47th over, Cornwall and Terance Ward added 37 runs in quick succession with Cornwall scoring all but eight of those runs.

By the time the innings came to an end, Cornwall had smashed six fours and 10 sixes.

Kenjige was the top USA bowler taking 3-62 and Philip took 2-28.

Apart from a 42-run partnership between USA captain Jaskaran Malhotram who top-scored with 40 and Steven Taylor who made 23 for the second wicket, their run-chase never materialised.

Once Taylor was dismissed with the score 64 for two, USA lost wickets steadily.

Cornwall also contributed with the ball, snagging the important wicket of Malhotram as well as Aaron Jones as they fell to 96 for five in the 32nd over.

By the time the rains came the Hurricanes were well on their way to victory, with the Duckworth/Lewis method eventually having the final say.

Both Cornwall and Peters took two wickets.