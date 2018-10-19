Sports

IBF U-18 basketball tournament launched

By Staff Writer
GABF President Nigel Hinds (3rd from right) and IBF representative Theren Bullock (centre) posing with members of the launch party for the IBF Under-18 Antilles 3×3 Championships. Also in the photo are Guyana Boys Coordinator Mark Agard (right), Guyanese player Shamar France (2nd from right), GBOC President Dexter Douglas (3rd from left), GABF Vice-President Michael Singh (2nd from left) and Change Foundation representative Navjeet Sira.

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) officially launched the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Under-18 Antilles 3×3 Championships at the SleepIn International Hotel, Brickdam yesterday.

Nigel Hinds, President of the GABF, declared that the tournament is a great opportunity for the respective participants especially the local contingent. He said that the programme can be viewed as a platform for educational and athletic progression.

According to Hinds, while the benefits of the event cannot be quantified from a financial perspective, the development of the youths highlights the objective that FIBA and IBF places in the discipline…..

