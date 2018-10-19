IBF U-18 basketball tournament launched

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) officially launched the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Under-18 Antilles 3×3 Championships at the SleepIn International Hotel, Brickdam yesterday.
Nigel Hinds, President of the GABF, declared that the tournament is a great opportunity for the respective participants especially the local contingent. He said that the programme can be viewed as a platform for educational and athletic progression.
According to Hinds, while the benefits of the event cannot be quantified from a financial perspective, the development of the youths highlights the objective that FIBA and IBF places in the discipline…..
