New GPC donates nutritional supplements for U-20 Golden Jags

The New Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation (GPC) has thrown its support behind the Golden Jaguars U-20 Boys Football Team, donating a quantity of the nutritional supplement ‘Codal Compound’, and ‘Mustacream’ to aid in their preparation for the impeding CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

The East Bank Demerara establishment is amongst several entities that have shown their support for the team ahead of the Championship, slated for November 1st-22nd in Florida, USA. According to an official release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Team Manager Daniel Thomas said, “We’re happy that Maggie’s Catering has come on board and provided snacks for a number of days as well as offered a discount for snacks provided for the remainder of the month thus far. The Guyana Producers Limited through Mr Aaron Fraser has also given a financial donation. We have also had water being provided for the team through Mr Clifton Douglas of Ultra Waters, which has resulted in us not paying for water for the past month through that kind sponsorship.”….